Hot rods, Lewis Black and summer camp, it's all happening this weekend

There is a lot happening this weekend around the D and AJ Williams, the City.Life.Style.Editor at the Michigan Chronicle joined Tati Amare and Jason Carr Thursday to share some upcoming events.

The first is event is for all those car lovers out there. "It's Autorama," said Williams. "Instead of new cars from automakers, this is all about hot rods and custom cars." The show starts Friday at noon at Cobo Center. Tickets are $21.

The second event Williams talked about is the fifth annual Cabin Fever Jazz Festival at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center. "The concert is this Saturday and the tickets are $45 a person," said Williams. "There will be performances from several musicians and guest are asked to bring lawn chairs to create that outdoor concert feeling inside."

The third event will get you excited about summertime even though we are a ways away from the summer months. Metro Parent is holding its annual Camp Expo at Bloomfield Hills high school. Williams said this event brings together representatives from camps all over the area so you can sign up on site or take some information. She said there is also a chance to win a $500 scholarship to a camp of your choice, at the expo. The event is Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

If you are trying to laugh away those winter blues then this next event is for you. Comedian Lewis Black will be at the Michigan Theatre in Ann Arbor this Saturday at 8 p.m. "This is for his 'The Joke's On Us Tour,'" said Williams. "Black is known for his certain style of comedy which includes a lot of frustration and yelling."

For more information about what's happening in Ann Arbor, check out the website allaboutannarbor.com, which is made possible by our partners at Wallside Windows and Concordia University.

If you want to know more about what's happening in the D, check out the website clickondetroit.com/liveguide.