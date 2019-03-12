Local singer shares her experience on 'The Voice'

Last week, a Detroit artist took the stage on "The Voice" and nailed her blind audition. Alena D'Amico got Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson to turn their chairs, but in the end, she chose to be on Team Kelly. D'Amico joined Tati Amare and Jason Carr to talk about her experience on "The Voice".

D'Amico started off by saying her experience on the show was so surreal and amazing. She explained how hard it was to keep the secret of her blind audition because it was previously taped. "I'm Italian so we like to talk a lot and everyone is very nosy," said D'Amico.

She also shared about getting her start in the music industry. "Music has always been a passion of mine," said D'Amico. "I was very shy and always afraid to show that I can sing, but I got over that feeling and started performing at Arts, Beats & Eats." She also gave her opinion on one of the judges. "Adam Levine smells really good and he's good looking," said D'Amico. "He won my heart, besides my husband."

The next round D'Amico will appear in will be the Battle Rounds. "It's hard because you start becoming friends with everybody and eventually you have to go against somebody in a duet battle," said D'Amico "You don't want to beat them or you don't want them to beat you. You kind of want to push each other up and make each other look good." She said it's very nerve racking because your heart is in one place, but it's still a competition at the end of the day.

