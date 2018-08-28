Ford Arts, Beats & Eats Singer had personal relationship with Aretha Franklin

This Friday through Labor Day, one of the biggest annual events to happen in metro Detroit will take place: The Ford Arts, Beats & Eats Festival presented by Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort. It's held in downtown Royal Oak, and the "Beats," which happen on nine different stages throughout the festival, are a big part of the event. One musician who will be headlining on the Metro PCS R&B Jazz Stage on Monday night is Alise King.

King actually had a special relationship with the late Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, that started with Live in the D. King was performing her song, "My Moment," on Live in the D when Franklin called in to the studio and asked the producer, Jay Kuhlman, to pass along her information to King.

"When he called, I thought he was joking," said King. She called Franklin a couple of times before Franklin got back to her at 10 p.m., when she was bowling.



"She had loved the performance so much. Loved the lyrics, the song, the delivery. She wanted me to write for her."

It was a wonderful moment for King, who says Franklin was a major inspiration for her. "If you hear me perform, and see me sing, you'll know that Aretha is everything to me. She's my mentor. She's my idol. I studied her. She is that matriarch of music, the queen that made me not be afraid of the power of my voice," said King.

This will be King's first year at Ford Arts, Beats & Eats.

The event costs $3 to get in before 3pm and $5 after 3 p.m., and $7 after 5 p.m. from Saturday through Monday. It runs Friday, Aug. 31, through Sunday, Sept. 2, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and on Monday, Sept. 3, from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

For more information, visit the event's website here.