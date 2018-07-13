Amazing job opportunities in the D

Imagine you had the opportunity to earn an associates degree tuition free and be paid to learn, get hands on training and a job at the end of it all. Is it too good to be true? Our friends at the MAT2 Training Program joined us in the studio to tell us all about it. Vice chair of the program, Chelsea Yelick, from the company Secure 24 says that MAT2 is good for a company like hers because it helps them find qualified trained candidates to employ in their growing field of IT.

Here's how it works, Secure 24 pays for the tuition of the apprentice. The program pays the apprentice an hourly wage while they're going to school. They also get hands on experience with mentorship from professionals who have been working in the field with the newest technology. Then after you complete the program successfully, you are set up with a guaranteed job.

If you're interested in learning more about the program go to their website https://www.mitalent.org/mat2.