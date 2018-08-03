American trailblazer Zina Garrison in the D

More than 3,000 people are visiting Detroit this week for a huge event. It's the National Association of Black Journalists Convention otherwise known as NABJ and along with top journalists there are a number of big name headliners in the D.

Among them is tennis star Zina Garrison. The American trailblazer joined Jason and Tati in the studio ahead of being celebrated during the NABJ Convention because she made history in her professional tennis career starting in the 1980's. Thirty years ago Garrison won gold at the Olympics in Seoul, South Korea, and then became the first black woman since Althea Gibson to make the Wimbledon finals and played Martina Navratilova.

Now Garrison is helping kids get into the game of tennis. Her foundation is called the Zina Garrison Academy and it has been going on for 26 years. Garrison loves that she is able to give back to the kids because someone did that for her.

For more information on the public NABJ events going on visit the website http://detroitnabj.org/