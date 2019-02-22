'America's Got Talent' finalist Diavolo leaps into Detroit

The team was a finalist in season 12 of "America's Got Talent," and now Diavolo is bringing its "Architecture in Motion" to Detroit. The team and its founder, Jacques Heim, joined Tati Amare and Kim DeGiulio in studio to show why their performance is one you can't miss.

"In Diavolo, we are interested in the relationship and interaction between the human being and the architectural environment," said Heim. "We are not a traditional dance company. We are a fusion of many movement vocabularies."

The team's amazing stage performances took it all the way to the finale of "America's Got Talent." Unfortunately, Diavolo did not win, but Heim said, "The show helps artists to evolve their craft and it was an amazing experience."

After appearing on "AGT," Heim said they toured the nation and it helped draw crowds to their shows.

In studio, Diavolo performed a small portion of "Voyage," which is the beginning of their show. It centers around a door and the symbolic passage to your next journey.

Diavolo will perform at the Detroit Music Hall Saturday. Tickets are available online.