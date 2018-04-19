How you can take your grilling to the next level!

It's warming up this weekend...finally! Now is the perfect time to start getting ready for the grilling season. We were joined with a pro when it comes to grilling, Wes Akin A.K.A. "Grillin Villain" with our friends at Summerset Professional Grills. He brought in their new grill and some New York Strips to grill up for us.

He brought in the "American Muscle Grill" which is inspired by the Muscle car craze of the late 1960's. The grill was designed to use the efficiency of gas and yet have the flavor that you get from cooking on wood and charcoal. This grill is giant! It has a lifetime warranty and it weighs 260 pounds! The American Muscle Grill has a ton of amazing features and it made some beautiful steaks.

They have 4 lines of grills at Summerset Professional Grills. There's something for everyone. For more information go to SummersetGrills.com.