An all-star cast and a killer clown hit movie theaters this weekend

This week's "Reel Talk" brings a movie with frightening scares, a killer "clown", and some of Hollywood's most popular actors. Jason Carr sits down with Greg Russell to talk about the highly anticipated "It: Chapter Two", starring Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, and Bill Hadar.

This movie focuses on the "Losers Club", 27 years after their first encounter with Pennywise the Clown. When a phone call brings the group back to Derry, they must face their childhood fears together.

Greg gave "It: Chapter Two" four out of five reels. The movie hits theaters Septemeber 6th. You can check out the list of movie times at our partners at mjrtheaters.com.

