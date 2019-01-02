Anchor Bar shows us how to put right spin on wings

When you think about football playoffs, or the national college championship in football, you have to have the food that goes along with it -- and what's a big game without some wings? Markeya Haygood and Benjamin Ghee, from the Anchor Bar, joined Jason Carr and Tati Amare in the studio to show the best way to spice up your wings.

Haygood shared the story of how the famous Buffalo wings were created. In 1964, Dominic Bellissimo, the son of the owners of the Anchor Bar, told his mom he was hungry and wanted some food, so she fried some wings and tossed them in her famous hot sauce and Buffalo wings were born.

Haygood and Ghee even showed Carr and Amare how to properly sauce and toss the wings. They had two sauces, spicy garlic Parmesan, and the original Buffalo sauce. Haygood said the Anchor Bar's signature sauce is housed in New York and shipped to all locations, and said the sauce's secret ingredients will remain a secret.

If you want to try some of the wings, stop by the Anchor Bar in Rochester Hills, Michigan.