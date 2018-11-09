Ancient health remedies with Dr. Ian

He's a doctor and best-selling author. You may have seen him on national television programs such as the "Rachael Ray Show," and he also joins Live In The D from time to time with his breakthrough concepts for leading healthier, happier lives. Dr. Ian Smith joined us back in the studio to talk about his newest book and how it sparked the inspiration to revisit some ancient health remedies.

Smith's latest book is called "The Ancient Nine." He shifted from writing health books to fiction. He said he has been writing "The Ancient Nine" for 25 years and was a member of one of Harvard's elite, secret societies that started back in the 1700s. These clubs were attended by the most famous names in the world, and the club he was apart of was started by J.P. Morgan Jr. "The Ancient Nine" is an autobiographical mystery about a student getting into this rare world at Harvard and trying to connect some strange events.

Aside from the book, Smith also discussed some ancient remedies you may have never heard of before. For example, some people may have heard that eggs treat burns. However, Smith said that's false. Eggs can contain bacteria or maybe even viruses.

If you have the hiccups, a teaspoon of sugar can help; Smith says hiccups are caused by a spasm in your diaphragm. Sugar actually distracts your nerves and will stop the spasm and your hiccups.

During cold and flu season, garlic can help boost your immune system. Smith says it will help boost your white blood cells.

Finally, people say eating carrots can help your eyesight. Smith says carrots can't bring your eyesight back to 20/20, but eating them can help prevent deterioration in your eyesight.