Andiamo dishes up a new prize for the 5 Days in May 4 Mom Giveaway!

Mother's Day is this Sunday and we want to make it extra-special for the moms in our community with a week full of prize giveaways! Every day we will reveal a new prize from one of our partners, and they stack up on top of each other! Yesterday we revealed the second prize, a gift basket from LaVida Massage worth $125. This adds on to the first prize, $175 worth of gift cards to The Village of Rochester Hills shopping center. So what prize are we adding on today?

Drum roll please...

Today we are giving away a $170 gift card to our friends at Andiamo Restaurants! It's a great way to treat mom and the family to a fabulous brunch on Mother's Day. Jim Oppat, the corporate executive chef of Andiamo Restaurants joined hosts Tati Amare and Jason Carr to discuss their menu for Mother's Day. He cooked up a delicious dish of eggs benedict (the recipe is below) and brought in a plethora of pastries, drinks, and other items they will have for brunch.

For more information on Andiamo, or to book a reservation, visit andiamoitalia.com.

This article is sponsored by Andiamo.

Eggs Benedict for Mother’s Day Brunch

Sauce Hollandaise

Ingredients:

2 oz Cider Vinegar

½ t Peppercorns

1 sprig Fresh Thyme

1 each Bay Leaf

2 each Parsley Stems

3 oz Water

6 each Egg Yolks

15 oz Clarified Butter

2 t Lemon Juice

Salt

Cayenne Pepper

Method:

Combine vinegar with water, peppercorns, thyme, bay leaf and parsley stems and reduce until about 1/8 cup of liquid is left. Cool reduction and strain. Combine reduction with egg yolks. Simmer over water bath, whipping constantly until light, ribbony and triple in volume. Gradually emulsify in warm clarified butter using ratio of 3 fluid ounces butter to 1 egg yolk. Season to taste with lemon juice salt and cayenne pepper. Method demonstrated by the chef.

Courte Bouillon

Ingredients:

1 gal Water

1 each Onions, peeled and rough cut

2 each Celery ribs, rinsed and rough cut

1 each Carrots, peeled and rough cut

1 bunch Parsley stems

1 each Lemons, rough cut

2 each Bay leaves, dry

1 cup White wine vinegar

1 teas Black peppercorns, dry

2 oz Salt, iodized

Method:

Combine all the items in tall, deep pot and bring to the boil. Allow to simmer for one hour. Strain the courte bouillon and return to the boil. Keep liquid at an extreme gentle simmer with minimum bubbles breaking the surface. Add the eggs per the chef demonstration and allow to poach for about 1.5-2 minutes. Eggs white should be about 100% cooked but with a just set, runny yolk. Quickly remove the eggs and place on plate with cloth to drian. Place immediately on tasted hash brown with Canadian bacon slices and braised spinach if desired.

Items Required for Final Plate Presentation :

English Muffins, split, buttered and lightly toasted

Thick slices on Canadian bacon, heated through Reserve warm

Fresh Baby Spinach Leaves, sautéed in small amount of olive oil, and garlic if desired, to wilt and remove excess water from spinach Saute and season with salt and pepper, reserve warm

Eggs cracked into small dishes for poaching

One prepared recipe of Courte Bouillon

One prepared recipe of Hollandaise Sauce

Freshly chopped chives or ramps for garnish

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.