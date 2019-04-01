Music Monday Angela Davis

There's a big celebration in Detroit to mark a special 100-year anniversary.

Singer Angela Davis and Wolverine Bar Association president Jerome Crawford joined Tati Amare and Jason Carr in the studio today to give viewers a preview of what to expect at the 58th annual Barristers Ball.

The event benefits the Wolverine Bar Association which is celebrating it's 100th anniversary. Crawford said that the proceedings from the event will go to scholarships for law students and other special programs in the community. Crawford says, "we expect anywhere from 1200 to 1500 attendees."

Davis expressed how she felt about being able to perform at the event. " It means a lot, the fact that they reached out and asked me if I would perform," said Davis "This is like an opportunity of a lifetime." She said she will perform her song titled "Finish Line" because its been getting a lot of positive feedback.

If you are interested in purchasing tickets for this event check out the Wolverine Bar Association's website.