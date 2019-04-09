Here's how your spring cleaning can help a pet in need

Looking to get rid of that old blanket or a chew toy that your pet doesn't want anymore? Anna Chrisman, from the Michigan Humane Society, says those items can be helpful donations. She and her little furry friend Mr. Dennis Hoppers, a rabbit who needs a forever home, joined Tati Amare and Jason Carr in the studio today to give viewers ideas on ways they can help the Michigan Humane Society.

"If you're havng a garage sale or a bake sale and you want to donate some of the proceeds to us, that will be amazing." She also said the blankets and towels need to be in good shape, meaning no holes or stains.

Mike Morse and The Mike Morse Law Firm will pay the standard adoption fees for whoever adopts our pet featured on the show. And if you have any legal questions or want more information on the Mike Morse Law Firm, visit 855mikewins.com or call 855-MIKE-WINS.

If you want more information on adopting or donating visit michiganhumane.org or call (866)m-humane.