Arab & Chaldean Festival in Detroit's Hart Plaza

This weekend kicks off the 47th anniversary of the Arab and Chaldean Festival in Hart Plaza

It will be a celebration of the culture and an opportunity to create a cultural bridge for the community. We were joined by Dr. Jacoub Mansour, president of the Arab and Chaldean Festival. We were also joined by Fadi and chef Ali from Ishtar Restaurant in Sterling Heights and artist Reni Stephan.

At the event, you can expect to see a lot of food, of course, but also a fashion show, music, art and so much more. There will also be Detroit vendors.

Fadi from Ishtar Restaurant brought in a wide verity of food from the restaurant that you can also get a taste of at the festival. Some of the dishes he brought were beef, lamb and chicken Shawarma, Tabouli​​, ​hummus and Fattoush salad.

Stephan is a phenomenal artist who displays a lot of his art at Ishtar Restaurant. His inspiration for some of his work is from the ancient Mesopotamia which is the history of his culture comes from. He put together these cultural pieces to help tell a story to the viewers. You can see more of his artwork at the festival.

The Festival is Saturday and Sunday, July 28th and 29th at Hart Plaza.