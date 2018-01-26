Are You A Maze Runner Fan?

Greg Russell was back in the studio today because it's Friday and there's a new movie to talk about!

Greg gave us his input on Maze Runner: The Death Cure. The movie is the third and final movie in the Maze Runner trilogy. The movie centers around a group of people who have antibodies inside of them who try and escape a disease that turns humans into zombies.

According to Greg, Maze Runner fans were not disappointed with the ending.

Greg also gave us his thoughts on the Oscar nominations, saying that although he would like Get Out to win, he believes Shape of Water has the upper hand.

Mary J Blige set a first for being nominated in an acting category and for best song for her Netflix film Mudbound. The film also sets a record for the first woman to ever be nominated for cinematography.

