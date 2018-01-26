Are You Looking For A New Thrilling TV Show?

Today in the studio Jason talked live with Academy Award winner, Anna Paquin. Paquin is known for her roles in HBO hit series True Blood and for the character "Rogue" in the X-Men series. She also has an Academy Award for her performance in The Piano.

Now Paquin takes on a new role as Detective Annie Ryder in the new show Bellevue. The show is set in a small town, and centers around Paquin's character Annie, the town's unconventional police detective. The detective is out to solve the case of a missing Transgender teenager from the community.

Paquin says to make a show stand out, you need to start with good material and then find people who share your vision and passion.