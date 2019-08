Ready to get your fill of some of the best pizza in the D? Pizza Throwdown happens this Thursday at Shed 5 in Eastern Market. The event is from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

General admission tickets are $20 which includes one slice of pizza and one beverage (alcoholic or non-alcoholic). VIP tickets are $30 which includes early entry at 6 p.m., two pizza slices and two beverages (alcoholic or non-alcoholic).

