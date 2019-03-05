Something new is cooking at Aretha's Jazz Café

Aretha's Jazz Café at the Detroit Music Hall is a hot spot for entertainment. Now it's jazzing things up, and you can get your fill on new menu items. Executive chef Collin Casey, and the president and artistic director of Music Hall, Vince Paul, joined Tati Amare and Jason Carr in the studio Tuesday to show viewers a tasty preview of the new menu.

"Well when I first originally came up with some of the menu items, I was thinking about what would Aretha like," said Casey. The Aretha inspired dishes included deep fried, stringed sweet potatoes, caprese skewers, Spanish Harlem tostadas, a cheesecake trio, pulled pork tacos and a roasted beet salad.

Paul said he wanted to program the music to match the food. "With the Aretha's Jazz Cafe everything is sort of inspired by that soul sound," said Paul. He added that he and Casey are a partnership that is different from any other venue you'll find in South East Michigan. Together they work on making sure the music compliments the food and vice versa.

He also added that Wednesday night Foxxy Gwen will be performing for Foxy Gwensday, and Kern Brantley's Kingdom performs every Friday night.

