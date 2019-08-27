Listen to the beats at Art, Beats & Eats this weekend in Royal Oak

Soaring Eagle Art, Beats & Eats presented by Flagstar Bank is Labor Day weekend in Royal Oak. Live In The D hosts Tati Amare and Jason Carr got a chance to hear Billy Gunther, a performer from the festival, play his new single "Picking Up" live in studio. Gunther will perform on the Kroger Country Stage on Monday, September 2 at 5:45 p.m. You can find more of Billy Gunther's music on Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube.

Event producer Jon Witz also spoke to Live In The D and reminded everyone that August 30th is Local 4 Free Friday for Art, Beats & Eats. Admission is free before 4pm Friday only.

The festival runs from August 30 through September 2. You can find more information at artsbeatseats.com.

