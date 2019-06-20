Ask a Vet about your pet's odd behavior

This article is sponsored by Michigan Humane Society

We love pets - dogs, cats, fish, guinea pigs- you get the idea, and at Live in the D we invite our friends from the Michigan Humane Society to come on the show and answer our viewer questions about their pets. The answers may help you with your pet as well! Today Dr. Lara Silveri joined us on set to answer them:

Q. Pamela says her dog, Lola, is 6 years old and wants to know: Why she is always wanting to chew or lick her paws?

A. One common cause for a dog licking their paws is allergies, however, it could be many other things as well. Pain or a behavioral issue, like anxiety, are two other possibilities. The best thing to do is to follow up with your veterinarian and figure out what is causing it.

Q. Alisha says her cat, Patsy, will occasionally bite her out of nowhere. What causes that behavior?

A. While this behavior is not out of the realm of normal for cats, sometimes this behavior can be caused by a medical issue. Sometimes, if a cat is in pain, from injury, or arthritis, they could bite to signal that area hurts them. It's best to take them to the vet to rule out any medical issues before treating them for a behavioral problem.

Q.Cheryl says her dog, Copper, has allergies and she was wondering if there was anything she could do for him aside from using steroids?

A. Luckily, there are now many more options out there for dogs who have allergies. There are a couple of medications that are not as hard on the body as steroids, but they tend to be more expensive. Other options include allergy testing and injections.

Q. Jen says her dog Teddy is almost 3 years old, but he still pees when he gets excited. What can she do to change that behavior?

A. That is a common behavior in younger dogs that signals excitement and submissiveness. It is harder to prevent in older dogs, but the best thing you can do is try and control their excitement. So when people come over, for example, don't try to hide him away or surprise him. Instead, try to make the meeting a calm one and show him there is no need to get so excited.

The Michigan Humane Society has veterinary care services at their locations in Westland, Rochester Hills, and Detroit.

