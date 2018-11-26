This Berkley restaurant known for hot dogs is flipping burgers

Metro Detroit's own Atomic Dawg is known for its gourmet hot dogs. But, their burgers are taking center stage as they start something new at their restaurant in Berkley.

Joining Jason Carr was chef Gary Brunner, who brought along a selection of very tasty hot dogs and burgers.

Brunner said Atomic Dawg gets all of its ground chuck from RJ's market in Eastern Market.

It is now open 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5 p.m.-9 p.m.

They also serve craft beers, cocktails, and cane-sugar sodas.

Brunner showed how he made a smoked gouda burger topped with spicy mustard and spinach.

He also made the Jason Carr burger. It is medium rare with cheddar cheese and extra McClure pickles.

He also made a homemade veggie burger for Tati.

Atomic Dawg is located in downtown Berkley off of Coolidge Highway.