Austin Giorgio, 'The Voice' finalist, is performing at Festa Italiana

This weekend you are invited to a celebration. It's Festa Italiana, where everyone is Italian. It starts Friday night and runs through Sunday at Freedom Hill County Park in Sterling Heights. There will be fireworks, Italian food, wine, a fun zone for the kids and music.

Austin Giorgio was a finalist on "The Voice" for season 14, and he will be performing on Saturday. He joined us in the studio on Friday to give us a listen to his performance and talk about his journey on "The Voice."

Giorgio was on Team Blake during his run on "The Voice." "It was incredible. I like to be in front of a young audience so I can put my old school moments on them. That is what I enjoyed most," said Giorgio.

He is excited to be performing at Festa Italiana. He sang his original song "Walking" for us.

For more information on the event, go to iaccm.net.