Award-winning performers take over theaters this weekend

Multiple Oscar winners are gracing the big screen this weekend, however, they are in two vastly different films. Thanks to our partners at MJR Digital Cinemas, film reviewer Greg Russell spoke with Jason Carr and Kim DeGiulio about the movies, "The Favourite" and "The Mule."

First up, "The Favourite" starring Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz. The movie takes place in 18th century England where a struggling Queen Anne is the object of Stone's and Weisz's friendship and affections. According to Weisz, the movie is a European take on the classic "All About Eve," that involves political mystery, a love story and comedy all mixed up in one film. Russell gives it four reels out of five.

Next is "The Mule," starring Clint Eastwood and Bradley Cooper. The film is about a 90-year-old farmer who carries drugs for a cartel and how it affects his life and possibly his freedom. The movie is getting rave reviews.

