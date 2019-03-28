Bacon Bash is Back!

Bacon Bash is just over a week away, on April 6th, but we're getting you ready today because these are hot tickets and they sell out fast. Joining host Jason Carr onset was the reigning champ of Bacon Bash, Tom Vasilios, owner of Crazy Gringo.

Vasilios won last year with his Barbacoa Bacon taco, earning him a gold ticket to the world championship, in which he placed third with his taco and 13th with his bacon pizza.

So what is the key to a good bacon dish? Vasilios says it is using a thicker cut slightly smokey bacon. As he put it, "Bacon makes anything better."

This year Bacon Bash will be at the Burton Manor in Livonia since they have outgrown the farmers market. They are expecting 80 different beers and 35 different vendors serving bacon dishes> They will have both savory dishes and desserts.

General admission is $50, with VIP tickets costing $65, which gets you in an hour early with some extra drink tickets.

