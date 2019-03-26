Bakers are turning Girl Scout's cookies into decadent desserts at Girl Scouts Gala

There's a big showdown this week and it all centers around some of America's favorite cookies. The Girl Scouts of Southeastern Michigan will hold its annual gala Thursday, and Live in the D's own Tati Amare will be hosting the event. Eight chefs will be going head to head with their cookie creations. Lauren Roumayah, girl scout and owner of the Detroit Cookie Company joined Amare to discuss the event and how scouting impacted her life.

This is Roumayah's first time participating in the event. The cookie she is cooking with is the Thin Mint. She plans to make a Thin Mint s'more ice cream sandwich. Roumayah said scouting was very important to her because it taught her to be empowered and to follow her dreams, which is exactly what she did. Marc Berke, chief development officer with Girl Scouts of Southeastern Michigan, said the gala continues to empower young girls and encourage them to follow their dreams, but it also helps fund programs and services throughout the year. There is also a call to donate to fund the Girl Engagement Initiative, which helps underprivileged girls.

This year's gala is sold out but Live in the D gave away a pair of tickets along with a basket holding a six-month supply of Girl Scout cookies.