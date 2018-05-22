Baking champion techniques

Cooking and Baking shows are all the rage! Many dream about becoming a professional chef and you could too, just follow the path of Gold Medalist State Champs! Our friends from The Culinary Institute of Michigan at Baker College of Port Huron, Chef Paula Recinella and students Laura Buendia and Robert Brooks joined us in studio to talk about the competition and show us a few baking techniques.

Some of the items that they are making at the competition are cakes, pies, cookies, French bread and more. Both students Laura and Robert competed for Gold and they won! Now they are heading to Kentucky at the end of June for another competition.

If you’re interested or know someone who might be interested in learning a new culinary arts program visit their website Baker.edu/Culinary-Institute-of-Port-Huron