You and your dog can have a howling good time at Comerica Park!

One of the highlights of the summer for dog-owning baseball fans is taking your dog to a Detroit Tigers game at Comerica Park. Bark in the Park is an event that allows you and your dog to enjoy socializing and baseball!

Shaun Bailey from the Michigan Humane Society joined us in studio to invite you to the two remaining Bark at the Park Detroit Tigers baseball games. The games are Thursday, July 5th and Monday, August 13th, both at 7:10pm. Tickets are $48 per owner and dog. The tickets include water stations for the dogs, a photo station, rest stations and freebies. There will also be vendors including our friends at Premiere Pet Supply, at the games as well. You can get tickets at tigers.com/bark.

Bailey brought along Pebbles who is an adorable Chihuahua mix. Pebbles is 5 months old, 5 pounds and available for adoption.

You might remember Hemingway, last week's Pet of the Week. The sweet puppy was adopted quickly to a forever loving home.

If you adopt this week's Pet of the Week you will receive a $75 gift card to Hagopian Cleaning Services. To find out more about the adoptable pets check out the Michigan Humane Society website at michianahumanesociety.org/ or call (866) M - HUMANE.