Barkin' lot parties in the D

We love to celebrate the pets in our lives and now there are a bunch of parties going on around town where you can do just that. Our friends at Premier Pet Supply are throwing those parties.



During the annual Customer Appreciation event, all of the stores will offer hot dogs and a petting farm for humans, plus 20 percent off of everything in the store for pets. The celebration lasts all weekend.

It is the 11th year Premier Pet Supply has hosted the Customer Appreciation event and it is open to the public. They happen at all of their locations on the last weekend of July. This year the parties are July 27, 28 and 29.

There are four Premier Pet Supply locations: Beverly Hills, Rochester Hills, Novi and Livonia.

To find the location nearest you, learn more about what they offer and see their specials this month, visit their website.