A battle for the best burger is this weekend

It's a debate that can get heated: What makes a great burger?

You will have a chance to put some of the best burgers to the test this Sunday at Burger Battle Detroit. The event producer Scott Rutterbush, from Dine Drink Detroit, along with two contenders: Richard Washington from the newly opened Lover's Only Detroit and Armando Lopez from Frita Batidos in Ann Arbor, joined us in studio today. Thanks to our friends our friends at Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers.

Burger Battle Detroit is an all-day battle of the burgers. Each contestant will serve unlimited burgers at the event. There will be 20 restaurants competing. Each guest at the event has the option to vote for the best burgers during the event.

Lovers Only Burger, cooked by Washington consisted of twice-cooked onions, shredded lettuce, pickled relish, and a house made cheese sauce. The Frita Batidos Burger, cooked by Lopez, consisted of monster cheese, Pico de gallo, cilantro lime salsa, coleslaw and an avocado spread. Live In The D host Tati Amare Jason Carr tasted each burger and they agreed both were equally delicious!

Head to the heated battle at Eastern Market this Sunday, June 24th at Eastern Market starting at 12pm.