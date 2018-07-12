Battling brain fog? Anxiety? This could help

If you are having trouble sleeping, experience anxiety or 'brain fog," and can't figure out what is causing it, you may need to try an alternative approach. We spoke to natural health expert, Dr. Josh Shields, the owner and clinic director of our partner, Integrative Wellness Centers, to get his advice.

Many of Dr. Shields clients are dealing with anxiety, depression, stress, trouble sleeping and more. Frequently patients are prescribed medication to deal with these issues, but they do not always help.

"It's been shown that 1 on 5 Americans are taking a mental health drug, and with that, 1 in 4 of those are made worse by side effects such as sleeplessness, weight gain and depression."

Integrative Wellness Centers offers alternative solutions that make people feel healthier and happier.

Live In the D viewers can receive a free consultation. For more information and to schedule an appointment call (734) 779-1650 or visit the website here