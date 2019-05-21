BBQ that benefits a local charity

The second annual Barley, BBQ and Beats that benefits Hospice of Michigan is taking place this Thursday in the Eastern Market from 5-9 p.m.

One of the restaurants being featured stopped by to preview some of the delicious dishes that they have to offer. CAYA Smokehouse and Grill is located in Wolverine Lake, MI. The executive chef Jeff Rose said there will be brisket sliders, smoked chicken wings, mac and cheese, housemade collard greens, and cornbread served at the event.

Rose said that everyone and everything will be at Barley, BBQ and Beats."Some of the great Detroit local distillers are gonna be there, a lot of food trucks. It is a great event and a way to walk around and try out all the different restaurants if you haven't been to them," said Rose.

Barley BBQ and Beats is a fundraiser for Hospice of Michigan. Director of Philanthropy for the organization, Megan Lacross, shared what people can expect on Thursday. "With your $40 ticket, you get 3 handcrafted cocktail samples and 3 BBQ samples. If you want to have another BBQ sample, or another drink, you can buy extra tokens too," said Lacross.

Tickets are $40 until Wednesday and they will be $45 at the door. Tickets are still available online.

Have a fun time for a good cause this Thursday in the Eastern Market!