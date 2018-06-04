Be a "party animal" at Sunset At The Zoo!

All right you party animals, listen up, here is your chance to get wild at the Detroit Zoo! This Friday night the zoo is hosting the annual "Sunset at the Zoo" and the theme is "safari." This event includes food, drinks, music and of course the animals, all wrapped up in a sunset background! Chef Daniel Kahn with taste Detroit Zoo Catering and Julie Geisinger, the fundraising event manager with the Detroit Zoological Society joined us in studio to tell us about the event.

Chef Daniel Kahn prepared a vegan falafel and tabouli dish for us, which is one of the signature dishes you can expect to be served at the event. He showed us some of the fresh ingredients that go into the light dish.

The food will be a strolling supper so you can taste sample foods from 45 local restaurants giving you everything from pulled pork sandwiches to Macaroni and salads.In addition there will be a live and silent auction, live band entertainment, lots of drinks and cocktails.

The event is expected to have about 2,000 people is attendance and is adults only, and it is all to support the Detroit Zoological Society educational programs. Tickets are still available at https://sunset.detroitzoo.org/