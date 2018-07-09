Live In The D

Be a tourist in your town along the Detroit RiverWalk

Discover the many gems that lie along Detroit's RiverWalk

If you haven't been around the Detroit River or Chene Park, there is so much to see and do. There is something for everyone along the 3.5-mile trail.

Discovering creations by local artists, pedaling a bike through Milliken State Park and maybe stumbling on a proposal taking place at the lighthouse; it is always a new and different experience when you explore the RverWalk.

People spend their lunch hours soaking up the sun, checking out what's going on across the river in Canada or take a run next to the Detroit Princess Riverboat.

It is a great place to be a tourist in your own town, especially on a beautiful sunny day.

If you want us to be a tourist in your town, let us know where we should head next in the comments below.

 