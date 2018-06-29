Be among the first to see a new collection of 'Black Panther' jewelry

"Black Panther" is one of the biggest movies of the year and one of the top 10 highest grossing movies of all time. One of the key factors to this film is the costume design of the people of Wakanda, a fictional country in the film. That includes the jewelry and the armor worn by the female army that protects the nation in the movie. The woman who helped create the many pieces worn by characters in the film is Dauriean Fletcher, and she recently joined us in studio.

Fletcher brought in with her a few examples of her jewelry collection and a new 'Black Panther" collection. After the film, she was able to get the licenses for the Marvel jewelry pieces, which are made of sterling silver and plated brass. The jewelry was designed for the film and for comic book fans to show their Wakanda pride.

Fletcher also brought in her own personal line. Each piece is either gold-plated, brass or copper. Fletcher says her jewelry "really tells the aesthetic of the really forward-thinking, bold, unapologetic woman."

Fletcher says it was an honor to be around the cast and such talented people. She went on to say that everyone was very supportive of each other.

Melinda Anderson, founder and creative director of Studio M Detroit also joined us in studio to talk to us about an event taking place tonight. The event is going to be a design talk with many artists including Fletcher. You have a chance to see some of Fletcher's work in person as well as hear her story. This event will be amazing as, Fletcher will present her new collection for the first time right here in Detroit! The event is Friday, June 29th at 7pm and it is free to the public.