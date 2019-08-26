Be your family's 'Top Chef' with a little help from White Lotus Farms in Eastern Market

If you want to shop like a chef, Eastern Market is the place to go for fresh meats, produce and more. Tuesday Markets are a great way to get what you want during the week and beat the weekend crowds.

One of the vendors you have to visit is White Lotus Farms, a very popular destination. Amy Blondin and B. Love Davis stopped by to discuss their products with Jason Carr.

The company sells fresh cheeses, pastas and breads and pastries. Davis says they use local grains and mill them on site. Another product that is new to White Lotus Farms is their freshly made granola.

If you want to try other items besides foods, Blondin said they offer new botanical oils. There are lotions, beard oils and other items that are specially made for White Lotus and are locally sourced.

You can see all that White Lotus Farms offers on Tuesdays and Saturdays at Eastern Market, which is open 9 a.m. to 3p.m. through the end of September.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.