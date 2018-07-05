Beach Parties in the D

Looking to enjoy some great food, music and drink on the beach? You can have it all in one place right here in downtown Detroit. Jordan Hoffman the executive chef from Parc in Campus Martius joined us in studio to talk to us about the beach parties down town.

The fun atmosphere at the Friday beach parties are definitely something everyone should experience whether you are coming with a family with children, having girls night or date night . Hoffman says "It is an an amazing spot, there's no place better to celebrate summer in the city than right down in Campus Martis."

Every Friday the beach party features great reggae music, food from the fountain and fantastic frozen drinks. There are beach chairs, with plenty of seating right on the sand.

Beach parties at Campus Martius are every Friday from 5pm until 9pm and go through the summer.