Beat the cold weather with fun movies hitting theaters this weekend

Three movies hit theaters this weekend and they are all interesting in their own way. Thanks to our partners at MJR Digital Cinemas, movie reviewer Greg Russell spoke with Jason Carr about his thoughts on the films.

The first movie Russell reviewed was "The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part", starring the voices of Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks and Alison Brie. The movie shows Pratt's character, Emmett Brickowski, working hard to save his friends and the world from alien Lego invaders. Russell says the movie is fun, kids will love it and there is plenty of adult humor to keep parents interested. He gave it four out of five reels.

Next is "What Men Want", starring Taranji P. Henson, Erykah Badu and Aldis Hodges. This movie re-imagines the Mel Gibson film, "What Women Want,", but turns the tables so Henson hears men's thoughts. Russell says although it is a kind of re-boot of Gibson's movie, this version is a great film for a "chick flick" night. Russell also said the movie is also good for guys. He gives "What Men Want" four out of five reels.

