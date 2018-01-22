Beat the Monday Blues With A Tune From Eva Under Fire

The band Eva Under Fire and lead singer Amanda Lyberg joined us in the studio today for Music Monday. The band's name is a tribute to the band's favorite song. The band has a rock vibe and is all about inspiring people and putting a "pep in the step." The group consists of Rob Lyberg on guitar, Corey the drummer, Chris on rhythm and of course Amanda the group's vocals.

The band will be performing this weekend at the Meridian Winter Blast Festival presented by Quicken Loans. The event happens every year downtown at Campus Martius. The weekend will be rocking as dozens of bands will play on three different stages starting Saturday night. You can see Eva Under Fire perform on Saturday, January 27 on the Michigan Lottery Stage at 6:45 pm.

For more information on the band, please visit their website. You can also follow the band on all social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.