Beat the summer heat with this sweet treat!

The summer heat is still raging on, and what better way to beat the heat than with a cool treat? There is a new dessert in town that has people lining up, and while it may look like a snow cone with its ice and brightly-colored flavors, the general consensus is that it is not the same at all.

"I thought it was a snow cone, but then when I tried it, it was different and light and good; better, much better," said one customer.

"I think it is delicious. I never had anything like it before, it is light, but it's sweet," said another customer.

"Snow cones are hard and crunchy and pebbly, and the flavors fall down to the bottom. With this, it's soft and smooth like snow and it melts in your mouth like cotton candy," said Sno Biz Detroit owner Mickey Ellis.



Sno Biz Detroit sells Hawaiian shaved ice, and Ellis first fell in love with this cool concoction when she was in Jackson, Mississippi.

"We were driving down the street and we saw this long line at a gas station," said Ellis." I said let's get in line and see what this is all about. When I first tasted it, I was like, 'Oh my god, what is this!'"

So she worked hard to bring the dessert to Detroit.

"I mean, to see people enjoying it, it makes me happy," said Ellis.

So what makes this treat so unique? Well first of all, the ice is first tempered, then shaved instead of crushed, like in a traditional snow cone. The shaved ice is then gently packed into the cup to create a giant dome shape. It is then topped with any brightly-colored flavor you want; they have over 40 to choose from. You can also get it topped with cream, which tastes like melted ice cream.

It's a different treat that is perfect in the summer heat.

If you would like to check out Sno Biz Detroit, it can typically on the corner of Chene and Lafayette on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and at Beacon Park on Thursdays and Fridays. For more information on specific times and special events, visit its website.

