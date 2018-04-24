Royal Oak event showcases glass you've never seen before

We had the opportunity to check out amazing creations from glass that are going on display at the 46th annual International Glass Exhibition. The event is taking place at Habatat Galleries in Royal Oak and the owner of the gallery Corey Hampson joined us to show off some beautiful works of art.

Corey brought in pieces made by very famous glass artists such as: Marc Petrovic, Jon Kuhn, Matt Eskuche, Bertil Vallien, John Littleton & Kate Vogel, and Hiroshi Yamano. More than half of these artists are flying in from all over the world to be at the exhibition. You don't want to miss it.

More than 400 works from more than 100 artists, some of them world renowned, will be showcased at this event. The event is the oldest and largest studio glass exhibit in the world. The event is this Saturday April 29th and it's free to the public! It is at 8 pm at the Habatat Galleries in Royal Oak.