Beef up your summer grilling

This Memorial weekend is the kickoff to the grilling season and we've got the pro here to show us how to grill to perfection. Jason Carr talked to Chef Michael Ollier from our friends at Certified Angus Beef. Chef Ollier showcased ribeye steaks he purchased at Meijer and he shares the 'Seared Ribeye Steak Aioli Marinade'

recipe:

Seared Ribeye Steak with Aioli Marinade

Serves 4

Ingredients

4 (16-ounce) Certified Angus Beef ® ribeye steaks (about 1-inch thick)

1/2 cup mayonnaise

3 cloves garlic, pressed

6 sprigs thyme, stripped from stem

1 lemon, zested

2 teaspoons coarse kosher salt

1 teaspoon freshly cracked pepper

Instructions