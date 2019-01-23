Beefing up a neighborhood in the D

Over in West Village of Detroit there is a new restaurant carving out a name for itself and beefing up the neighborhood. The restaurant, called Marrow, is featured in the January issue of Hour Detroit. Executive chef Sarah Welch joined Tati Amare in the studio to tell us about her restaurant.

Welch said, "We're a butcher shop by day, restaurant by night. We offer locally sourced organic meats including everything from pork to beef to lamb during the day. By night, the space turns into a bar and they become a restaurant that serves riskey cuts."

In the studio Welch made potée au choux. Chef's at Marrow us marrow to make a base for the potée au choux dish. Welch also brought in a charcuterie board with meats from butcher shop. All of the cheeses were sourced by local farms.

Lyndsay Green, the manager editor with Hour Detroit, also joined Amare in the studio to share why the magazine chose to showcase Marrow. Green said the menu, food and location is amazing. Amare asked what else you can expect to see in the magazine, Green because it is the auto issue you can expect to see more articles about the Auto Show.

You can find Marrow at 8044 Kercheval Ave. in Detroit. You can read more about the restaurant in the in the January issue of Hour Detroit magazine, on store shelves now.