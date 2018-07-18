Berry boost for your health

One of the highlights of summer is all the fresh produce and a favorite for a lot of people are berries. Lucky for us, they not only taste good, they can give a healthy boost to our diets.

Fitness expert Jody Trierweiler joined the show Wednesday to show us how and why eating berries can lead to better health.

In the summer, there are so many places to find fresh produce, including farmers markets and festivals, which are packed with all types of berries. Many berries are low in calories and high in antioxidants. One cup of cranberries is only 43 calories, strawberries 43, blackberries 62, raspberries 64 and blueberries 84. Having one cup of the fiber-packed fruit is a great alternative to packaged or processed snacks. Although there is sugar in fruit, the fiber in fruit does help balance it out.

Trierweiler also showed us a new way to have a delicious treat using a nondairy whipped topping. "So Delicious" brand makes a nondairy topping made with coconut milk. The coconut whipped topping only has 2 grams of sugar and is 30 calories for two tablespoons. You can spread a little of the topping onto a low calorie rice cake, ranging from 15 to 50 calories. Then, you can add your favorite berries on top and enjoy a snack for less than 100 calories.

