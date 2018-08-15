"Wicked" stars fly into Detroit

In 2003, audiences returned to the land of Oz, thanks to the Broadway hit "Wicked"!

The show was declared the best musical of the decade, and has now been performed more than 100 times and in 15 countries!

We welcomed the two stars of the show, Mary Kate Morrisey who plays "Elphaba" and Ginna Claire Mason who plays "Glinda."

Live In the D's Tati Amare, asked "With Wicked being the musical of the decade does that put any extra pressure on you?" Mason said, "In school we studied musical theater history and it's fun to feel now we're part of creating musical history now with such an epic show."

For those who love the "Wizard of Oz," there is humor that you may recognize. If you have not seen the "Wizard of Oz," it is still an enjoyable show for everyone. "If you are intimately familiar with the film, there are inside secrets," said Mason.

We asked the stars how they rank the show with some other great productions like "Hamilton", "Rent" and "Phantom of the Opera." "I think it's equally relevant. I am such a fan of Hamilton and Rent and it is fun that is it up there in this group of iconic shows," said Morrisey

"Wicked" is showing at the Detroit Opera House through Sunday, September 2nd.