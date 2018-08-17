Beth gives a tribute performance to the 'Queen of Soul'

We celebrate the life of Aretha Franklin and how she gracefully touched lives across the world. Her music is eternal and so too will be her Legacy. Aretha inspired so many performers in her lifetime, including a special guest we had on the show. Beth, who sang at a tribute concert for the Queen of soul last year joined us in the studio this morning.

Beth has family connection to Aretha not only was her father one of the Funk Brothers he also happened to be Aretha's first piano player.

For anyone being in the presence of Aretha is definitely a memorable and cherished moment. We asked Beth how the Queen of Soul inspires her, she said that her feel, soul, phrasing, elegance and grace she takes all of that with her.

In honor of the Queen of Soul, Beth performed "Natural Woman" live in the studio.