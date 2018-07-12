Big events weekend in the D

There is a lot happening this weekend in the D. To get us caught up on everything, Rich Rice, founder of the Detroit event-planning company Detroit by Design, joined us live.

There's are several big events downtown this weekend. You might need to bring your patience because it is going to be jammed. Friday, July 13th at Comerica Park Journey and Def Leopard will be performing.

There also will be the BIG3, a 3-on-3 basketball game with a select few, former NBA players. The BIG3 game is like watching some of your favorite basket ball players without the seriousness of an actual NBA game. The competition takes place at Little Caesars Arena, Friday, July 13th at 6pm.

On Saturday, July 14th at Comerica Park one of the biggest country bands you can see right now, the Zack Brown Band will be in concert along with special guest One Republic.

Over at the Eastern Market it is all about pink at Shed 3. "Drink Pink" is Friday, July 13th. At the event there will be many types of sparkling wines and cocktails to enjoy. This is a great event for ladies night, or just a group of friends enjoying a summer night in Detroit. For the fellas there will be a Bro-se' ticket package that you can be part of. Tickets start at $49.

There will be a sight to see flying over Belle Isle this weekend. The Detroit Kite Festival is free and open to the public. There will be kite-making, workshops for youth, professional kite flyers and more. The event takes place Sunday, July 15th from 10am to 6pm.

You can enjoy of taste of Italy in Macomb County at Freedom Hill. The Festa Italinana is a festival where there will be Italian wine, food, and more. Surround yourself with an event full of culture that's a fun time for the family.