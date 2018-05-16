Bike weather is here! But is your bike ready?

The weather is finally nice again and perfect for a bike ride. There are all kinds of great places to ride in the D. If your bike has been in storage all winter, you should probably give your wheels a bit of T-L-C before hitting the trails and streets.

Our Kila Peeples turned to the folks at Wheelhouse Detroit for advice on how to get your bike ready to ride.

Here are a few tips that they gave us before you take your bike out for a ride this season:

Get into the habit of checking your tires every two-weeks during the season

Grease and lube the chain and breaks

Make sure all the nuts and bolts are tightened

Have a comfortable seat makes a huge difference for the overall experience

