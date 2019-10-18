These bags bring blessings in the Heart of Detroit

Some people make just enough money to afford their rent, but what about other necessities like hygiene products? Blessing Bags Brigade delivers bags full of hygiene products to the underprivileged and homeless in Detroit.

Husband and wife team, Gregg and Sharon Monbleau created these bags to help those in need, but they do much more. The bags are a chance to express love, hope, and value to a community of people who may be experiencing hardships. The bags are filled with mid-size products like toothpaste, soap, shampoo, a toothbrush, and lip balm.

Learn how you can help the Blessing Bags Brigade in the video.

