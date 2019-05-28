Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan tells you what to pack in preparation for Grand Prix

This weekend is the big race. The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear is going to roar all over Belle Isle and our friends at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan (BCBSM) and Tricia Keith, Executive Vice President Corporate Secretary and Services, joined Tati Amare and Jason Carr to discuss great ideas on how to be race day ready.

Keith said the Grand Prix is a great way to kick off the summer season and being a part of the Grand Prix since 2012 has been their way of being a part of the community. As a company, Keith said the employees look forward to participating every year. One way they like to participate is to list off some race day essentials.

Be prepared for wet weather by packing a poncho and an unbrella. If it is sunny, eye and face safety is key, and sunglasses, hats and visors are ideal. Hydration is key when staying out in the sun and heat, drinking at least half of your body weight in ounces is suggested. Sunscreen, lip balm and hand sanitizer are good items to have in your bag, as well as ear plugs to protect yourself from loud engine roar.

Keith said all of these items are great to have not just for the Grand Prix, but all summer long. She said Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan has been around for 80 years, and offering advice to keep Michigan residents healthy has been important for just as long.

For more great ideas and guidance from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan to live better, healthier lives, visit ahealthiermichigan.org.

