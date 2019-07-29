Bluewater Kings Band is rolling on a river to the St. Rafka Maronite Festival

This article is sponsored by the St. Rafka Maronite Festival.

Host Tati Amare and Jason Carr got a chance to rock out with the Bluewater Kings Band in the Live In The D studio on Monday. The Bluewater Kings Band is rolling on the river all the way to the St. Rafka Maronite Church Festival this Saturday and Sunday.

St. Rafka Festival representative, Mark Morad, told Live in the D that the festival will have lots of middle eastern food, great music, dancing and beer. The festival is expecting a big crowd and organizers ordered one thousand pounds of chicken to prepare. All the festival food is homemade and there are three different types of sandwiches that are featured. It takes four days to prepare all the food that will be sold.

The Bluewater Kings Band is performing on Saturday, August 3rd from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. To find out about other Bluewater Band events follow them on facebook.

To learn more about the St. Rafka Maronite Festival go to the website saintrafkafestival.com.

